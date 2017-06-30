Opener Matthew’s best in vain as Dunstable lose to Hoddesdon

Dunstable suffered a narrow two wicket defeat against Hoddesdon on Saturday, but maintained second place in the Saracens Herts League Championship ahead of a top two clash against West Herts this weekend.

Brad Matthews hit his highest score of the season for Dunstable, with 77, as the visitors scored 268, Sam Cherry adding a 53-ball 48 and Jonny Rice hitting 41.

Mike Alson claimed three Hoddesdon victims and Luke Cherry took 2-36, but Hoddesdon reached 269-8 with seven balls to spare.

The IIs are up to fourth in Division Four A after a dominant home win against Sandridge.

Fresh from his first hundred last week, Mark Smith (50) got the innings off to a solid start before Joe Thorne smashed a late 48 not out.

Ian Gilbert hit 44 in the middle of the innings as Dunstable posted 214-8 from their 53 overs.

Openers Harry McBrearty and Sam Marshall made early inroads taking two wickets apiece, while Adam Lewis finished with 4-9 and Thorne 2-30 as Dunstable bowled Sandridge out for 96 to triumph by 118 runs.

The IIIs sit just eight points off the Division Seven B promotion spots as Ian Horton was in the runs once again.

He scored 96 before Paul Gilbert hit 33 as Dunstable finished with 218-5 from 53 overs.

Ken Alden took 3-24 from 10 overs whilst Zafeer Muhammad and Tarnjit Biryah also took three wickets as Dunstable bowled Rickmansworth IIs out for 176 with seven overs to spare.

The IVs had to concede their match once more.

Dunstable’s Sunday first team chased 256 against newly promoted Potton in the Bedfordshire County Premier Division.

Joe Thorne took 2-33 and Adam Lewis 2-35 before Ned Whitney (23) and Ben Abbott (59) set Dunstable on their way with a stand of 87.

Sam Cherry hit 63 from 59 fours with 10 boundaries whilst Josh Thompson added 38 before Ian Gilbert secured the win with an unbeaten 25 as Dunstable reached 262-7 with 10 balls to spare.

The IIs claimed a narrow one-wicket win against Caldecote in a low scoring game, Gurwinder Singh claiming 5-21, with Joe Moss and Ben Adamson taking two each.

Chasing just 106 to win, Ian Horton scored 23 at the top of the order and Steve Rumball 36, but Dunstable were in trouble after collapsing from 64-1 to 67-6. However Chris Pell’s 12 not out guided the visitors home to a one-wicket win at 107-9.

The IIIs succumbed to a nine-wicket loss against Ickwell IIs despite Phil Lewis’ hundred.

He notched his second century of the season with 101 as Dunstable posted 179 all out, but Ickwell lost just one wicket as they raced to 181-1 from 25.4 overs.

Dunstable’s T20 campaign started in positive fashion against Studham on Monday, winning by 106 runs as Luke Cherry’s 70 whilst Sam Marshall hit 41 and Jonny Rice 27 meant Studham needed 186 to win.

They fell well short, reaching 80-8 as Mike Alson took 3-7 from four overs and Ian Gilbert 2-9.