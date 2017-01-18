Park lose out on the road to Tabard

Stockwood Park produced a confidence-boosting display as they ran in five tries during their 48-29 London Two North West defeat at Tabard on Saturday.

The visitors managed three scores in the final 20 minutes to demonstrate their resilience and character, although it was too little too late to influence the final outcome.

Speedster Kyran Ryan managed to grab a hat-trick, while there as a debut try from Tim O’Connell, as Phil Doherty also went over, Ieuan Beale kicking two conversions.

Park are back in action on January 28 as they entertain Hammersmith & Fulham.