Park pay the price again

It was a case of too little too late again for Stockwood Park as they fell to their third London Two North West loss of the season at home to Tabard RFC on Saturday, going down 28-23.

Stockwood started the game well, but Tabard were clinical in attack and managed to bag a brace of tries, combined with two penalties to move in front.

Kyran Ryan in action

Rather then go into their shells though, Park attacked with vigour and reduced the arrears to 18-11, with Phil Doherty’s try and two Matt Jones penalties keeping them within touching distance. The second half sadly saw Stockwood lapse in concentration and that proved to be costly with Tabard efficient in their finishing, crossing for two more tries.

Stockwood found their finishing form midway through the half with Stephen Pollock finding his way across the whitewash to cut the visitors lead.

Despite noted performances by Kyran Ryan, Michael Powell, Phil Doherty and Will Varnas, Park were unable to grind down a mature and well drilled Tabard side.

However, with James Hankey scoring with the last play, Stockwood were able to take a losing bonus point.

Will Varnalls

Club captain Jamie Hoque said: “The performance was a step up from the game against Harrow, but that lapse in concentration either side of the halves killed us.”

This weekend, Park head to ninth-placed Hammersmith & Fulham.

>> The club’s ladies team lost 60-5 to Stanford Le Hope Ladies at the weekend.