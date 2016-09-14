Park suffer home defeat to London Nigerian

Stockwood Park started life in London Two North West with a disappointing 17-10 loss at home to London Nigerian on Saturday.

The home side handed debuts to prop Ricardo Noguera, wing Leandro Carvalho and full back Peter Kimondo, all giving stellar performances in a wet and windy affair.

Park started the game strongly, keeping the visitors pegged down in their half with some great positional kicking from half backs Alex Lovell and James Hankey.

But despite all the possession it was Nigerians who took the lead after a handling error was scooped up by their fly half who touched down.

The home side continued to press but with the rain coming down heavier more balls hit the deck and a with a powerful pack, Nigerians drove over for their second score of the half to lead 10-0.

Stockwood had chances of their own, with winger Ieuan Beal missing the chance to narrow the scores with a long distance penalty midway through the half.

The second period started much like the first, with Park piling on the pressure, and were able to get over the line with debutant winger Carvalho scoring in fine fashion in the corner after some great work from the Park pack.

Park’s efforts were undone with the visitors scoring their third try of the game, after another strong drive from the visiting pack saw Nigerians extend their lead to 15-5, as the extras made it 17-5.

Despite the appalling conditions Park continued to throw the ball about, and centre partners Martin Rowe and Matt Jones made great yards into the opposition 22, providing a perfect platform for Sankey to put a delicate grubber through for last season’s top scorer Beal to pounce, making it 17-10.

Despite heavy pressure in the final few minutes, Park were unable to turn the pressure into points as they went down to defeat.

Stockwood captain Jamie Hoque said: “Despite the score it was a positive start to the season. We know we didn’t play anywhere near our capability and although a win would have been nice, we’ll take the bonus point and start the preparation for next Saturday away to Harpenden.”