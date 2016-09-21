Reality check for Stockwood Park during Harpenden defeat

Stockwood Park suffered a sharp reality check on Saturday as they lost 43-15 at Harpenden in their London Division Two North West clash.

Although holding their own in the set-piece forward play, Park were outplayed in the backs where Harpenden’s midfield were more creative.

Despite some excellent Stockwood defence, the home team ran with strong forward support to outscore Park by seven tries to three.

Stockwood did not help their cause by giving away to many penalties and tiring towards the end, while losing Ben Griffin to a yellow card at a crucial stage in the first half did not help.

Park turned round 19-5 down at half-time as Tom Childs scoring the first of his two tries early on and the score remained at 7-5 for half an hour until Harpenden eased ahead with two further scores.

In the second period, the home team took control although Park maintained their involvement with tries from centre Matt Jones in support of his forwards and a second for Childs late on.

The team, urged on by skipper Jamie Hoque, continued to work hard and will now seek to raise their tempo for next week.

This Saturday, Park entertain Harrow.