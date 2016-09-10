Season starts for Luton and Dees

Dunstablians warmed up for their league season with a 21-7 victory against Enfield Ignatians at the weekend.

The hosts were in front when Stuart Hall went over, with Kevin Boland converting, while the same pair then repeated the feat to make it 14-0.

Enfield hit back with a penalty try before Boland set off on a long distance effort to touch down and also add the extras himself.

Dees begin their Midlands Three East South campaign at Northampton Mens Own today.

Luton will travel to Stamford for the opening game of their Midlands Two East South season this afternoon.

They finished pre-season with a 33-24 victory over Hemel Hempstead recently.