Shocking first-half display is so costly for Stockwood Park

An error-strewn opening 50 minutes cost Stockwood Park their first win of the season on Saturday as they lost 45-31 at home to Harrow.

Park were effectively out of the contest by the break after conceding four first-half tries, and a strong second-half showing was too little too late.

The hosts fell behind early into the game after a sloppy exit kick found an open Harrow player who managed to get over the whitewash from short distance.

A further four tries came from the visitors, who took advantage of handling errors and poor decision making from the home side to bag a bonus point before half time.

Park were not helped by ill discipline which also marred their 45-15 loss to Harpenden the previous week, with centre Matt Jones receiving a yellow card shortly before half time.

Stockwood did manage to get over the line with winger Kyran Ryan scoring the first of his three tries after a pin point cross field kick from stalwart stand-off James Hankey.

The second half started similar to the first, with Harrow capitalising on Park errors to run in another five pointer.

The early score seemed to wake up the home side, who finally got into their rhythm and it proved promising with wrecking ball no.8 Ben Griffin scrambling across the line twice in quick succession.

Park continued to pile on the pressure, and claimed a losing try bonus point with winger Ryan crossing for his second, before Ryan grabbed his third five minutes from time.

Captain Hoque said: “We once again shot ourselves in the foot with our ill-discipline. We worked really hard in training and all the lads knew what we had to do to get the result but we let it slip.”