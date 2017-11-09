Six on the trot as Luton prove far too strong for Bosworth

Luton RFC made it six wins from six in Midlands Two East South with a thrilling 39-17 victory over Market Bosworth on Saturday.

Tries for the home side were scored by Martin O’Grady, Tom Mahendren, Ben Murphy Alex Lami and David Hamm. However, despite the perfect start, they are still one point behind leaders Market Harborough, who they visit this weekend.

Market Bosworth dominated the early possession and took the opportunity to put three points on the board when the referee awarded a penalty on the 22 metre line.

Luton hit back quickly as the home side were given a scrum on the five metre line.

Number eight Matt Yang picked the ball up and found Dave Evans who moved it out wide to winger O’Grady, and he dived over the line to make it 5-3.

Fly half Hamm kicked a simple penalty 15 minutes before the break as Luton led 8-3, while the game really came to life in the second half.

The visitors were reduced to 14 men only a minute in, Hamm kicking the penalty deep into touch.

The resulting lineout was mauled over the line and hooker Murphy was awarded the try.

Hamm converted well from close to the touchline at the 22 to extend Luton’s lead to 15-3.

The hosts scored again quickly as Evans passed the ball from the back of a ruck to Jake Hobbs, who played a lovely pass inside to Mahendren and he sprinted over the line from five metres out.

Hamm added on the extra two points again kicking brilliantly from close to touchline and beyond the 22.

Luton gained further ground on their opposition as Denzel Edwards skipped around three players and laid it off to Lami mid-tackle, the latter crashing over the line to make it 29-3.

Hamm converted easily as Luton moved into a 31-3 lead, before he received the ball from Evans, found a gap behind two opposition backs and dived over the line to add another five points.

He was then sent to the sin bin though and Market took full advantage of the extra man as their winger dived over the line in the corner for a score which was converted to close the gap to 36-10.

They managed another consolation try, with a quickfire penalty from their own 22, resulting in a fast break and ending with the their centre putting the ball down between the posts.

He then drop-kicked the conversion to make the final score 36-17.