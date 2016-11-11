Spirited Park lose out to leaders Haberdashers

Stockwood Park suffered a thumping 65-12 defeat to London Two North West leaders Haberdashers at the weekend.

Although this was a heavy defeat, the scoreline did not reflect the full part which Park played in what was an entertaining league match.

The hosts performed with great spirit and were competitive in all aspects of the game but were beaten by their opponents who clinically took all their chances.

In front of a large crowd of former players, Park made an impressive start with the forwards and Ben Griffin in particular making an early impression.

However Hammersmith finally created their first chance after 20 minutes and led 22-0 at halftime.

The second half was more one sided but Park managed tries from centre Jack Brookes and right winger Keiron Ryan, his second in two weeks.

Fly-half James Hankey kicked one conversion as the the visitors crossed the line a number of times late on to seal a fine victory.

This was the last appearance for left wing Alex Harnett before he leaves for Australia as his competitive involvement will be missed by the club.

Park have no game this weekend, as they travel to Hampstead on November 19.