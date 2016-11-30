Stockwood fail to take their chances in Welwyn defeat

Stockwood Park were unable to take their chances as they suffered a 26-8 defeat to fellow London Two North West strugglers Welwyn at the weekend.

Park started strongly and with Tom Edmunds supplying clean ball from the line-out, and Tom Childs busy in attack and defence, they created a number of chances.

However, Welwyn soaked up the pressure and eventually after 23 minutes they breached Park’s defence to score two tries in quick succession and give them a 14-0 lead at half-time, with the hosts also losing Jamie Hoque to a yellow card.

After the interval, the introduction of Martin Rowe in the centre added some strength to the Park attack and they reduced the lead of the visitors with a penalty kicked by Jason Carr.

Despite plenty of effort, Park’s defence was again exposed for Welwyn to extend their lead to 21-3.

Another well-taken Park lineout was driven to the Welwyn try line and James Hankey went over as Carr missed the conversion.

However, in extra time Welwyn added their fourth try for a deserved bonus point and victory, to leave Park 12 points adrift at the bottom.

Stockwood aren’t in action this weekend. their next league fixture away to HAC on December 10.