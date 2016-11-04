Stockwood’s struggles in the league continue

Stockwood Park’s struggle to come to terms with London Two NW continued on Saturday against Enfield Ignations, as they went down 33-12.

After a competitive and evenly matched first half, Park conceded a third converted try just prior to halftime and went into the break 19-7 down.

In the second half the home team upped their intensity, were more competitive to the 50/50 balls, took advantage of some scrappy Park line-out and left Stockwood to face another defeat.

Enfield scored early to go 7-0 ahead before Martin Rowe burst through in the centre to score under the posts, converted by Matt Jones.

The game remained evenly poised despite a second score for the home team to go 12-7 ahead, until their try on half-time took them clear.

In the second period, right wing Kyran Ryan took advantage of some good work by Rowe and scrum half Alex Lovell to score before the home team secured their 33-12 victory with two further converted tries.

This Saturday, Park entertain Old Haberdashers, who are currently second in the table.

The match will be preceded by a former players lunch where 100 ex-players are due to attend.