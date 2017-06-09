Struggling Indians remain without a win

Luton Town and Indians’ struggle continued in the Saracens Herts League Premier Division as they remained winless after a defeat by North Mymms.

Mohammed Irshad took 2-68 as they were set 267 to win and despite a valiant effort with the bat came up 32 runs short, Nitin Parsooth top scoring with 52 and Dhruv Patel adding 51.

The IIs secured a narrow win against Flitwick IIs despite being bowled out for just 126, with Jeremy Page the mainstay of the innings, scoring 56 at the top of the order.

Gagan Kashyap’s match-winning 5-27 ripped through Flitwick’s batting line-up, Ali Ul-Haq also taking 3-16 as they were bowled out for 122.

The IIIs hammered Hemel Hempstead IIs as after dismissing their opponents for 120, reached 121-2.

The IVs earned a 21-run win against Hertford IVs as Janak Trivedi’s 60 led them to 203 all out, captain Masood Mahmood adding 49.

Trivedi, Mushtaq Dalvi and Viren Patel then took two wickets apiece as Luton bowled Hertford out for 183.

No Luton team had a game on Sunday.