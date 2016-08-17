Kinks musical hits Milton Keynes and Aylesbury stages

Fans of The Kinks are in for a spectacular evening with the arrival of Sunny Afternoon to the area.

The band from North London hit the music scene big time in the early Sixties with hits including You Really Got Me and Lola.

Brothers Ray and Dave Davies formed The Kinks. Ray was the primary songwriter and the band’s definitive sound rocked a nation and influenced generations of music lovers.

Sunny Afternoon has won multiple awards during its run in the West End, and now the show is on tour with stops at The Waterside in Aylesbury and Milton Keynes Theatre.

Producer Richard Darbourne said: “Ray Davies is one of the best British songwriters we’ve ever had. There is an iconic Kinks sound and some amazing song writing. He wrote for a particular age, he was very observational. It resonates with that particular time and it either induces a memory in people today, or brings in new listeners who hear their music for the first time on radio.”

The show promises to have a real concert vibe to it.

Mr Darbourne said: “There is no band in the pit, it’s a quite spectacular event. The actors are musicians as well. Finding the right personnel for any show is a major challenge. We needed four Kinks and their understudies and they have to learn the music and sound like The Kinks with an authentic sound. There is a catwalk that goes into the audience, it’s a logistical nightmare but we’ve kept it for the tour. We felt it was important to retain it and keep the show as it is seen in the West End.”

Sunny Afternoon comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday August 30 - Saturday September 3. To book call 0844 871 7652 or visit www. atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes. It then visits Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury from Tuesday September 27 to Saturday October 1. Call the box office on 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/ aylesbury.