5 things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around the Luton and Dunstable area.

1 MUSIC

Rockin’ on Heaven’s Door, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, September 12

Rockin’ on Heaven’s Door promises a breathtaking ride back to the heady days of the very first teenagers – the fabulous 50s and the swinging 60s. This is a real, livewire show featuring stunning portrayals of Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Eddie Cochran and the King himself, Elvis Presley, all backed by a superb rock’n’roll band.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

2 MUSIC AND POETRY

Utter! Lutonia 16, Hat Factory, Luton, September 7

Utter! Lutonia is Luton’s very own home for poetry, spoken word, the sharing of ideas, the exchange of wisdom and freedom of thought and expression. This month’s line-up includes musicians The Sun Dog Collective, poet Abe Gibson – who has performed everywhere from Holloway Prison to the London Transport Museum – singer Rebecca Hollweg and poet Ty Ciamala, described as “part Stormzy, part JK Rowling”. The evening is hosted by Luton’s own “people’s poet”, Lee Nelson.

http://www.lutonculture.com

3 THEATRE

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Milton Keynes Theatre, until September 16

One of the most acclaimed plays of recent times, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time received seven Olivier Awards in 2013, including Best New Play, and tells the story of Christopher Boone, who is 15-years-old. He stands beside Mrs Shears’ dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork, and Christopher is under suspicion. Christopher has an extraordinary brain, and is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that turns his world upside down.

Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

4 MUSIC SCREENING

David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii –Encore Screening, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, September 13

In July last year David Gilmour performed two spectacular shows at the legendary Pompeii Amphitheatre in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius, 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben’s classic film Pink Floyd Live at Pompeii. The concerts were the first ever rock performances played to an audience in the ancient Roman amphitheatre, which was built in 90 BC and entombed in ash when Vesuvius erupted in AD 79. David Gilmour is the only performer to play to an audience in the arena since the time of the gladiators, almost 2,000 years ago. Speaking about the Pompeii shows, David said: “It’s a magical place and coming back and seeing the stage and the arena was quite overwhelming. It’s a place of ghosts.”

For one night only, more than 2000 cinemas worldwide will be showing David Gilmour: Live At Pompeii and the big screen at Grove Theatre, Dunstable is one. The concert performance filmwill include highlights from both shows, filmed in 4k by director Gavin Elder and will be presented in Dolby Atmos sound. The show includes songs from throughout David’s career including the title tracks of his two most recent No. 1 solo albums: Rattle That Lock and On An Island. Also included are other solo and Pink Floyd classics such as Wish You Were Here, Comfortably Numb and One Of These Days, the only song that was also performed by the band in 1971. Both concerts also saw very special performances of The Great Gig In The Sky from The Dark Side Of The Moon, which David rarely plays as a solo artist. The concert is a spectacular audio-visual experience, featuring the famous huge circular cyclorama screen as well as lasers, pyrotechnics and stellar performances from an all-star band.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

The Spirit of Trane by Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble

Marking 50 years without John Coltrane, Gilad Atzmon & The Orient House Ensemble attempt to reflect upon the beauty of the man’s music. John Coltrane was the most influential tenor saxophonist in jazz history, but was also a voice of a generation and an artistic revolutionary spirit. The ensemble comprise Gilad Atzmon on tenor and soprano sax, clarinet and bass clarinet, Frank Harrison on piano, Yaron Stavi on acoustic bass and

Enzo Zirilli on drums.

Details: the-bear.club/september/

