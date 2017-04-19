A magical and musical night of laughter in Dunstable

Magic, music and mirth combine at the next Barnstormers Comedy night in Dunstable this week.

The line-up features minimalist magician and one-liner merchant Otiz Cannelloni and song-and-gag meister Christian Reilly, along with the sharpness of Stephen Bailey.

Otiz Cannelloni combines the illusion of magic and the wit of stand up to produce a hybrid comic creation. The Guardian has described him as “a magical wag” and “bewitching”, while the Stage hailed a “sheer hilarity that clearly no one wanted to see end”.

Stephen Bailey is a comedian, television personality and writer, whose brand of gossipy humour has made him one of the most sought after acts on the UK comedy circuit today. Audiences can expect stories of dating disasters, family lunacy and celebrity put-downs.

A member of Rich Hall’s Perrier Award winning team the Black Liars, Christian Reilly is a stand-up comic who is also a guitar hero. With his unique take on life and skilled improvisations, Christian’s comic songs, sharp wit and youthful energy have led to performances alongside the likes of Jamie Oliver, Richard Herring and, of course, Rich Hall.

Compere for the evening is Kevin Precious.

The event takes place at the Grove Theatre tomorrow (Thursday) at 8pm. Tickets cost £12.50 in advance or £15 on the door. Call 01582 60 20 80 to book.