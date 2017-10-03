A playful taste of horror in Dunstable

A pre-Halloween treat is in store when the Circus of Horrors comes to Dunstable this month,

Remarkable and outrageous take to the stage at the Grove Theatre on Sunday October 22 at 7pm in their new show, Voodoo VaudEvil.

With gruesome beginnings at Glastonbury Festival in 1995, Circus of Horrors has grown in international fame and heart-thumping reputation for its daring theatre since storming into the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011.

Now they’re presenting a new spectacular, featuring an amalgamation of bizarre and brave acts, all woven into a a horror-themed story. Awoken by a Ouija board, a Voodoo curse causes devastation. While the city sleeps, the night creatures rule the underworld with bizarre and amazing circus acts from all over the world, performed to devil-driven rock ‘n’ roll and interwoven with the darkest of magic.

The tongue-in-cheek spectacular has appeared on various TV shows, turning what started as a cult show into a household name. Its credits now also boast The X Factor, The Slammer, Daybreak, Fairground Attractions, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Body Shockers, Fake Reaction, This Morning, Ant & Dec and The One Show . Tickets are £25 or £20. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit the Grove Theatre website at www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.