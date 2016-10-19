Animal antics with a spooky theme at zoo

A wickedly entertaining October half-term for all the family is promised at Whipsnade Zoo from this weekend.

Boo at the Zoo runs from Saturday, October 22, to Monday, October 31, offering a range of spooky animal-themed antics for a range of ages.

Visitors will be able to get creative by heading to The Bat Cave to make menacing masks or carving their own Petrifying Pumpkins – and as a special treat visitors who book a child ticket online will receive a pumpkin free of charge.

The whole family can jump aboard the zoo’s steam train for the Jumbo Express Ghost Hunt, which invites courageous children to find the ghosts of six extinct species, including the dodo, quagga and woolly mammoth. The ghosts can be found lurking near the tombstones of the long-lost animals as part of a new discovery trail around the zoo.

Fairy tale fanatics are in for a treat too, as they can listen to enchanting Spooky Stories, and attend a whole host of Terrifying Talks about the zoo’s most fascinating animals.

And those who really want to get into the Halloween spirit should sign up for Ghoul School, where pupils can transform themselves into their favourite creepy character, learn how to concoct spooky spells and compete to wrap the best mummy.

Hair-raising costumes are encouraged for the Pumpkin Party – a devilish disco perfect for little monsters.

Boo at the Zoo runs from 11am to 3.30pm each day. Visit www.zsl.org for tickets and more information.