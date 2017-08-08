Colour comes to Luton town centre at free outdoor show

Luton town centre hosts a free electronic outdoor extravaganza this weekend.

Revoluton Arts, the team which brought Colour of Time and Clash of Drums to Luton, will present international artists Compagnie Off’s electro parade Colour of Light on Saturday, August 12.

Compagnie Off has toured the world with the work, which features dancers, huge coloured wheels, sound systems, lighting and pyrotechnics.

The show in Luton has new scenes, music composed by Shri Srirum of drum and bass act Badmarsh and Shri, and more than 50 Luton-based performers. Visitors can expect bright lights, saturated colours, explosions and a feast for the senses.

Cllr Rachel Hopkins, the councillor with special responsibility for public health, said: “Luton is already undergoing an exciting period of transformation, so we are delighted to support the Colour of Light. This event will be extremely exciting for families across Luton and we’re sure it will attract large numbers of visitors to the town.”

Karen Perkins, director of arts and museums for Luton Culture, said: “If you liked last year’s Clash of Drums in Wardown Park, you’re in for another treat with Colour of Light. It’s the first time Luton Culture and Revoluton Arts have brought anything like this to Luton and we can’t wait to introduce this stunning show.”

The Colour of Light starts at 8.15pm from Market Hill. Visit www.revolutonarts.com for more information.