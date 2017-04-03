Colourful holiday family fun in Luton

Fun for families across Luton is promised this Easter holiday with a range of activities planned to keep people of all ages entertained.

Events from Friday April 7 to Saturday April 22 include theatre shows and circus skills workshops, with many colourful characters to encounter and charming tales to hear.

Among the shows is Tweedy’s Lost Property, a comedy about a clown who gets a job in a post office , with comic consequences.It comes to Luton Library Theatre on Friday April 7 at 11am and 2.30pm.

Two acrobats transform an empty stage into a charming circus ring with the help of a band of musicians in Around at the Hat Factory on Tuesday April 11 at 2pm and 5pm, while a vibrant, interactive theatre show with colourful puppets and live songs is in store with Tales from the Shed at the Hat Factory on Saturday April 22.

Danny Fishbone’s Dainty Dinners, in which a comical puppet chef creates bizarre dishes and causes kitchen mishaps, comes to the Hat Factory on Saturday April 15 at 11am, and Shlomo’s Beatbox Adventure for kids gives youngsters a chance to join the sonic superhero and world record-breaking beatboxer and become one of his sidekicks at Luton Library Theatre on Thursday April 13 at 1pm and 3pm.

Visit www.lutonculture.com/whats-on/easter-half-term for more information.