Comedian Joel Dommett brings show to Watford

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2016 runner-up, Joel Dommett, is taking his storytelling and stand-up tour to Watford Colosseum next month.

Joel, who burst onto the comedy scene in 2007 and has become a regular on national television , serves up unbelievable stories, confetti cannons and even a musical number in a show that has taken him around the UK.

So is he worn out from the travelling? Apparently not.

He said: “Essentially, I’m doing two hours work a day. It’s a very intensive two hours, but it’s not too bad.”

The 31-year-old has been delighting audiences for nearly a decade on the comedy circuit, but after causing quite a stir during his time in the jungle, he’s been rocketed into the big league. And it’s live on stage where the Gloucestershire-born stand-up is at his best.

He said: “I’m really enjoying it. Everyone keeps saying to me, ‘You must absolutely hate it, you must be really bored of the show .’ No, I think it just gets better and better, and I’m enjoying it more.

“I’ve taken my best friend, Steve, as my tour manager. We’ve known each other since we were 11, so we’re like two little kids. We’re both very giddy. I’m travelling around the UK with my best friend performing to people who actually want to see me. It’s a dream come true.”

Much of what won Joel votes on the ITV reality series shines through in his stand-up – his irresistible charm, perpetual upbeat attitude and nimble quick wit (although those jungle fans also couldn’t get enough of his ripped physique).

So he’s gained a whole new fan base, some of whom are different from the usual comedy-going crowd.

He said: “I was really scared that it would be an absolute nightmare. I thought ‘it’s going to be lots of screaming young girls and younger people who haven’t seen comedy before’. But the demographic has been so mixed. There are older couples, groups of lads, groups of women, and everyone’s been a delight.”

Joel will be at the Watford Colosseum at 8pm on Wednesday, November 8. Tickets £22.50, students £19.50. Box office 01923 571102 or book online at www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk

