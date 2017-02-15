Comedy for all tastes with a trio of comics in Dunstable

Tales from a geezerish raconteur, dark and insightful musings and a foul-mouthed comic creation bring laughs to Dunstable this week.

The Barnstormers Comedy Night at the Grove Theatre takes place tomorrow (Thursday) with a range of styles showcased.

Barry Castagnola has been described as “impressive and hilarious” by the Daily Telegraph. He has performed on The Comedy Store Live on Comedy Central, The Stand Up Show on BBC One and Jongleurs Live and Christian O’Connell’s Sunday Service on Sky One. As well as performing stand up on the UK and international comedy circuits, he has created, appeared on and written for numerous television projects, including Ask Rhod Gilbert on BBC One.

Bethany Black has been a professional stand-up comedian since 2004. Her debut show Beth Becomes Her detailed the story of her being transgender, chronicling everything from her coming out through her transition and eventually falling in love. Over the course of her career, she has performed alongside some of the biggest names in comedy, including Alan Carr, Sarah Millican, Tim Minchin and Rhys Darby. The Guardian hailed her act as “dark-tinged but magical”.

Sol Bernstein has been described as “one part Alf Garnett, two parts Mel Brooks, and three parts like nothing you’ve ever heard” by the Guardian. The comic character is a song and dance man, a comedian, a magician, an actor and a jazz musician, but spends most of his time performing in smoky nightclubs.

Barnstormers favourite Kevin Previous is MC for the night.

Call 01582 60 20 80 to book and for more details.