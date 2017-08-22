Cult TV show hits the stage in Dunstable

An American reality TV show that has become a cult hit in Britain comes to the stage in Dunstable next month.

Storage Hunters has picked up a dedicated following since being broadcast on the channel Dave. Its star, Sean Kelly, the ever-smiling, ever-shouting auctioneer, will be joined by two co-stars, Tarrell ‘T-Money’ Wright and Cameron ‘Green Mile’ Rowe, larger-than-life comedians popular for their high jinks and hilarious bidding styles.

The anarchic show follows a group of eccentric bidders fighting over other people’s abandoned belongings in the hope of striking gold.

The Grove Theatre hosts the gang on Saturday, September 30. Audience members are encouraged to bring along a ‘cheeky’ item from home to be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to Help for Heroes.

The audience will hear about Sean’s remarkable life. He has done everything from holding a Top Secret military clearance and serving a combat tour in Iraq to catching shoplifters as an undercover store detective in Italy, travelling to over 80 countries and headlining the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

His friends T-Money and Green Mile will both perform their own stand up sets and help with the auction finale of the show.

Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book.