Diamond of a show on Luton stage

His songs are among the most celebrated in popular music and his skill as a performer is unquestioned.

And now audiences in Dunstable will be able to enjoy the magic of Neil Diamond thanks to leading tribute artist John Hylton.

His show Neil Diamond Rocks, presented with Real Diamond, comes to the Grove Theatre on Saturday January 21.

John’s decades of replicating his idol’s stage manner and distinctive vocals make him among the most in-demand Neil Diamond tribute acts around – and he’s keen to keep things fresh.

John said: “After 22 years as a professional ‘Neil’ and over 4,000 performances including ten years in UK theatres with my band, I still find new ways to present his music.”

Neil Diamond has sold over 120 million records worldwide, making him one of the world’s best-selling artists of all time. He has had 11 number 1 singles in the USA, including Cracklin’ Rosie, Song Sung Blue, Longfellow Serenade, I’ve Been This Way Before, If You Know What I Mean, Desiree, You Don’t Bring Me Flowers, America, Yesterday’s Songs, Heartlight, and I’m a Believer and Sweet Caroline

John added: “Neil has been very popular since 1965 - he is indeed a ‘living legend’ as they say - and we have lost so many of those this year.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £23.

Visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call 01582 60 20 80 to book or for more information about the show.