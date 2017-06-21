46 Osborne Road, Southsea, PO5 3LT
A classic American diner, 6oz Burgers builds on the traditional burger joint, adding loaded fries and an array of meats to their repertoire. The option to add cheese, bacon and burger sauce (among other things) to the fries is what really helps this restaurant to stand out. Chilli burgers and an assortment of different hot dogs mean that customers may find themselves spoiled for choice.
(023) 9307 9957 | www.6oz.co.uk
Facebook: 6oz burgers | Twitter: @6ozburgers | Instagram: 6ozburgers
