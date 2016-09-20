Escape into a world of beautiful images at Stockwood

Striking images of plants, habitats and landscapes are going on show at Stockwood Discovery Centre from Saturday (September 24).

The venue is hosting entries for this year’s International Garden Photographer of the Year competition until November 27.

The opening exhibition takes place annually at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, with a rolling programme of touring exhibitions in the UK and in countries worldwide.

Now in its 10th year, International Garden Photographer of the Year was started by a group of professional garden photographers and has quickly grown to become the world’s premier exhibition of garden and plant photography.

Founder Philip Smith said: “Garden photography is an emerging genre. Using a garden as an outdoor studio, all photographers of any age and at any skill level can develop their artistic life.

“Garden photography encompasses many aspects of other types of image-making - you can create mini-landscapes, stalk and photograph all kinds of wildlife , or you can make your flowers look like Hollywood starlets.”

Entry to the exhibition is free.

Call 01582 878100 or visit www.lutonculture.com for details.