EVENTS GUIDE: Firework Displays in Bedfordshire

It is that time of year when people wrap up warm and venture to local parks to enjoy a fireworks display.

Here’s a round up of some of the displays in Bedfordshire.

Luton

**************************************

WHAT: Luton Council’s Fireworks Spectacular, sponsored by Luton Airport

WHERE: Popes Meadow, Old Bedford Road, Luton, LU2 7PN

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Gates open at 6.30pm and the display will start at 7.30pm

HOW MUCH: Free

OTHER INFO: Car parking is available in all town centre car parks and access to the site is via paved foothpaths.

The following roads will be closed between 5pm and 9pm on Saturday: Old Bedford Road (including Knights Field, Earls Meade & The Wickets), Bowling Green Lane, Wardown Crescent (including Alwyn Close, Greenside Park & Trowbridge Gardens), Havelock Road (including Wensleydale, Havelock Rise and Arden Place).

**************************************

Dunstable

**************************************

WHAT: Dunstable Town Council annual Fireworks Display

WHERE: Creasey Park Community Football Club, Creasey Park Drive, Dunstable, Bedfordshire, LU6 1BB

WHEN: Friday, November 3

TIME: Gates open at 5pm and the display starts at 7pm

HOW MUCH: Free

OTHER INFO: There is something for everyone including a funfair, a visit from a minion and the firework display is choreographed to music

**************************************

WHAT: Houghton Regis Town Council fireworks display

WHERE: Tithe Farm Recreation Ground, Tithe Farm Road, Houghton Regis, Dunstable LU5 5JD

WHEN: Sunday, November 5

TIME: Gates open at 6pm and the display starts at 7pm

HOW MUCH: Free

OTHER INFO: It is the second year the town council will be hosting the event, entrance to the recreation ground will be via Hillborough Crescent.

There will be food retailers, fairground style rides for younger children.

**************************************

Leighton Buzzard

**************************************

WHAT: The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade presents Leighton Buzzard Rotary Fireworks

WHERE: Brooklands Middle School, Brooklands Drive, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 3PF

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Gates open at 5.45pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.45pm followed by fireworks

HOW MUCH: £6 for adults and £3 for under 15’s

OTHER INFO: A free Marshalls bus to the fireworks display for ticket holders will run from Sandhills shop, The Hare Pub in Linslade and various stops along Derwent Drive.

Proceeds from the event will support The Rotary Club’s new venture, Yes We Can, helping young disabled people get into sport in Leighton Buzzard.

TICKETS: To buy tickets go to www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for Leighton Buzzard Rotary, they are also on sale now at Quarters Estate Agency in the High Street, Inwards Motors on Grovebury Road and Adrienne’s Florist opposite Waitrose car park.

**************************************

Bedford

**************************************

WHAT: Danish Camp will be hosting a Fireworks Extravaganza night

WHERE: Danish Camp Riverside Visitor Centre, Chapel Lane, Willington, Bedford, MK44 3QG

WHEN: Saturday, October 28

TIME: Gates open at 6pm

HOW MUCH: £16 for adults, £8 for children, which includes bangers, mash and beans or chilli and rice.

OTHER INFO: There will be live music as well as the display for people to enjoy

TICKETS: Buy in advance from: info@danishcamp.co.uk

**************************************

WHAT: Bedford Blues annual Fireworks Display and funfair

WHERE: Bedford Blues, Goldington Road Stadium, Goldington Road, Bedford, MK40 3NF

WHEN: Friday, November 3

TIME: Gates open at 6pm, kids firework display at 7pm, followed by the main display at 8pm

HOW MUCH: £5 for adults in advance and under 4’s go free

OTHER INFO: The rugby club has set up another spectacular display which promises to be an action packed, fun filled evening of loud and colourful entertainment, sponsored by club partners Progress Skoda.

There will be a funfair, food outlets and an outdoor bar for visitors to enjoy.

TICKETS: Buy in advance from: https://app.eclipseticketing.co.uk/en/default/buy-tickets/index/p/1/organizer-id/1103660/distribution-id/122491

**************************************

WHAT: Halloween Spooktacular Fireworks Display in Bedford

WHERE: The Horse & Groom at Clapham Bedford, High Street, Clapham, Bedford, MK41 6EQ

WHEN: Sunday, October 29

TIME: 5.30pm

HOW MUCH: £4 for adults, £2 for children, £10 for a family (two adults and two children)

OTHER INFO: Set down by the river, there will be a professional firework display, children’s fairground, hog roast, and live music.

TICKETS: On sale from The Horse & Groom, cash only

**************************************

WHAT: Ampthill Round Table Fireworks Display

WHERE: The Cross Keys, High Street, Pulloxhill, Bedford, MK45 5HB

WHEN: Sunday, November 5

TIME: Stalls will be set up from 3.30pm, fireworks starting at 5pm

HOW MUCH: £5 for adults, £3 for children and £15 for a family

OTHER INFO: Round Table promises to bring a great family event to the town on Bonfire Night with a funfair, a BBQ and a range of stalls.

All profits will go to local charities.

**************************************

WHAT: Blunham Playing Fields Association Fireworks Display

WHERE: Blunham Playing Fields, Barford Road, Blunham, Bedford, MK44 3NE

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Doors will open at 5pm

HOW MUCH: £5 for adults and £1 for under 18’s and under 5’s are free.

OTHER INFO: There will be food stalls, a BBQ and a bar for visitors to enjoy.

**************************************

WHAT: Moggerhanger Park Fireworks Festival

WHERE: Moggerhanger Park, Park Road, Moggerhanger, Bedford, MK44 3RW

WHEN: Sunday, November 5

TIME: Gates open at 4pm and the display will start at 6pm

HOW MUCH: £6, children under 18 months are free

OTHER INFO: Fireworks display team Whitelightning will be lighting up the skies of Bedford, there will also be funfair rides for children, a BBQ, refreshment stalls, a bar and much more.

TICKETS: Call 01767 641007

**************************************

Ampthill

**************************************

WHAT: Ampthill Fireworks

WHERE: Ampthill Park, Woburn Street, Ampthill, MK45 2HX

WHEN: Friday, November 3

TIME: Gates open at 6pm

HOW MUCH: £7 for adults and £3 for children

OTHER INFO: The annual community fireworks display held in Ampthill Great Park is run on a not-for-profit basis with any remaining funds being distributed to local charities.

The display includes a pre-show of live music acts, funfair rides and various food stalls.

TICKETS: To buy online: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ampthill-fireworks-2017-tickets-37966805738?ref=ebtnebtckt

**************************************

Lidlington

**************************************

WHAT: Thomas Johnson Lower School Fireworks Display

WHERE: Thomas Johnson Lower School, Hurst Grove, Lidlington, Bedford MK43 0SB

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Gates open at 5pm, the display begins at 6pm

HOW MUCH: £5 for adults and £2.50 for children when bought in advance

OTHER INFO: The evening promises fun for the whole family with a BBQ, a licensed bar, refreshments and stalls.

TICKETS: To buy online visit: www.goldengiving.com/event/thomasjohnsonfireworks. Prices will be higher on the gate.

**************************************

Biggleswade

**************************************

WHAT: The Crown at Northill Fireworks

WHERE: The Crown, Ickwell Road, Northill, Biggleswade, SG18 9AA

WHEN: Sunday, November 5

TIME: Gates open at 5pm

HOW MUCH: £10 for a family of four, or £4 for adults and £2 for children

OTHER INFO: There will be a BBQ, cakes, toffee apples and much more for people to enjoy in a relaxed atmosphere.

**************************************

Sandy

**************************************

WHAT: The 1st Sandy Scout Group Firework Display

WHERE: The Sand Pit, Cambridge Road, Sandy, Bedford, Bedfordshire, SG19 2DB

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Gates open at 6.30pm

HOW MUCH: £5 in advance, under 5’s are free

OTHER INFO: Families can enjoy an evening of hot food and drink while watching the annual firework display

TICKETS: Purchased in advance from Bridge Farm Shop, Queen’s Head, Andy Tourist Information (council offices), Mama’s Coffee Shop, Co-op Fallowfield and Sandy Greeting.

Tickets can also be purchased on the night for £8.

**************************************

WHAT: Gamlingay first School Association are proud to present Stage Show Musicals Fireworks

WHERE: Gamlingay Eco Hub, Stocks Lane, Gamlingay, Sandy, SG19 3JR

WHEN: Sunday, November 5

TIME: Gates open at 4.30pm, the fireworks display will start at 6pm

HOW MUCH: £5 in advance, or £6 on the gate

OTHER INFO: There will be a BBQ and refreshments

TICKETS: Purchased in advance from Gamlingay First School, Eco Hub, Woodview Farm Shop and Co-op.

**************************************

Shefford

**************************************

WHAT: Meppershall Fireworks

WHERE: Meppershall Village Hall, Shefford Road, Meppershall, Shefford, SG17 5LJ

WHEN: Saturday, November 4

TIME: Gates open at 5.30pm

HOW MUCH: £5 for adults and £3 for children

OTHER INFO: A family event with plenty of music, hot food and drinks to warm you up during the fantastic annual firework display. Parking is limited.

TICKETS: Call Meppershall Village, 07810 526325

**************************************

Arlesey

**************************************

WHAT: Stotfold Firework Spectacular

WHERE: Fox and Duck, Arlesey Road, Stotfold, Arlesey, SG5 4HE

WHEN: Sunday, November 5

TIME: Gates open at 6pm

HOW MUCH: £5 for adults, £2 for children or a family ticket for two adults and two children is £12

OTHER INFO: There will be a bar, food, stands and stalls for the whole family to enjoy.

TICKETS: Purchased online at www.skiddle.com

**************************************

>> If you’re holding a fireworks event in Bedfordshire and want it mentioned, email details to editorial@lutonnews.co.uk.