Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From a Disney favourite on stage to a dazzling spectacle in Luton town centre, there's lots going on...

1 THEATRE

Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, August 10 to 12

This year’s Grove Production Project is the magical and madcap classic Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr, featuring songs from the original Disney movie, based on the timeless work of Lewis Carroll, such as I’m Late, Painting The Roses Red and The Unbirthday Song. This annual experience will allow youngsters the chance to work with professionals to stage a musical production, which audiences can support and enjoy. Follow favourite characters as Alice follows the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole and into a Wonderland of adventure. This year, the project is made more special with the work of a local artist Antonietta Vassallo-Todaro. After seeing the artwork created by Antonietta for NKB Schools of Dance’s 15th anniversary show earlier in the year, the theatre enquired about the artist’s work, with the view of enlisting her creativity and talent for GPP. Antonietta was enthused by the opportunity to work on the project and so designed and painted the watercolour images of Alice which can be seen on the artwork for GPP.

Details: www.grovetheatre.co.uk



2 FAMILY

Train the Troops and Fairy Finders, Wrest Park, until August 18

Children can become Home Front heroes until Friday this week as they discover Wrest Park’s wartime past and get a hands on experience of what it was like to be a soldier on the front line. Fall into step and polish your shoes or it’ll be basic rations for you. And things take an altogether more magical turn from Monday, August 14, to Friday, August 18, when it’s the turn of the Fairy Finders to do their thing. Tiptoe around the gardens to find the smallest, most magical residents. Join Victorian adventurers as they guide visitors around the site and tell you fascinating stories inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s experience with fairies. How many doorways will you find?

Details: www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark

3 FAMILY

Colour of Light, Luton town centre, August 12

Luton town centre hosts a free electronic outdoor extravaganza this weekend. Revoluton Arts, the team which brought Colour of Time and Clash of Drums to Luton, will present international artists Compagnie Off’s electro parade Colour of Light. The show in Luton has music composed by Shri Srirum of drum and bass act Badmarsh and Shri, and more than 50 Luton-based performers. Visitors can expect bright lights, saturated colours, explosions and a feast for the senses.

Details: www.revolutonarts.com



4 FAMILY

Open Wednesdays, Luton Hoo Walled Garden

There’s still time to visit the Luton Hoo Estate Walled Garden this summer. Its Open Wednesdays continue until the end of September, with guided tours available giving a history of the garden as well as offering visitors an insight into this volunteer-run enterprise. Visitors can see how it has changed over time, and there’s a chance to buy produce from its fruit and vegetable stall, along with Luton Hoo honey.

Refreshments including cake are available too.

Details: www.lutonhoo-walledgarden.co.uk



5 THEATRE SCREENING

Titus Andronicus, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, August 13

The decay of Rome reaches violent depths in Shakespeare’s most bloody play. Returning from war, the general Titus Andronicus brings with him the queen Tamora and her three sons as prisoners of war. But Titus’s sacrifice of Tamora’s eldest son to appease the ghosts of his dead sons, and his decision to relinquish power, initiates a brutal cycle of mutilation, rape and murder to fill the moral void at the heart of this corrupt society. Shakespeare’s gory revenge tragedy presents us with murder as entertainment, and, as the body count piles up, poses questions about the nature of sexuality, family, class and society. Blanche McIntyre returns to the RSC to direct Shakespeare’s brutal revenge tragedy. The title role is played by David Troughton, who appeared as Gloucester in Gregory Doran’s production of King Lear, and has previously played several leading roles at the RSC as well as numerous roles for film, TV and radio – including his current role as Tony Archer in the The Archers. Titus Andronicus comes to the Grove in a show recorded at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk