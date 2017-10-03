Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From top comedy to piano classics, there's plenty going on...

1 COMEDY

Barnstormers Comedy, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 5

The regular Barnstormers night begins its ninth year in Dunstable with a fresh and varied line-up. Scottish comedian and impressionist Geoff Boyz has established himself as one of the most versatile comedians on the London circuit. Geoff has performed in numerous countries all over the world, including Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai. Last year he was one of the first British comics to perform in China. John Mann is a regular and longstanding Jongleurs act as compere and headliner. He’s supported Phill Jupitus and Lenny Henry on tour, and has been described by Time Out as “distinctly amusing, engaging and talented”. And Geoff Norcott is a trade unionist’s son who grew up on a council estate, and who is wondering how he ended up leaning to the right politically. Comedy website Chortle has called him a “genuine iconoclast – more importantly he makes it funny”.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 COMEDY

Ed Byrne, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 10

Ed Byrne has been an acclaimed stand-up comedian with audiences and critics alike for 20 years now. His success with shows such as the Roaring Forties, Different Class and the 1998 Perrier-nominated A Night At The Opera led to him appearing on the TV, in the diverse likes of Mock The Week, Father Ted, The One Show and All Star Mr & Mrs, while his love of hillwalking resulted in him writing a regular column for The Great Outdoors magazine. In fact, his love of natural history has crossed into television with appearances on The One Show (abseiling in Snowdonia), Countryfile (climbing Sgùrr Dearg, the inaccessible pinnacle on Skye) and presenting items on Volcano Live (BBC). He is also co-host of the highly acclaimed Dara & Ed’s Big Adventure and follow up Dara & Ed’s Road To Mandalay, both on BBC 2. In his new show, Spoiler Alert, Ed compares and contrasts the old-school child-rearing days with 21st century methods and suggests that there are different ways to learn how to be a mum or dad. “I keep a tour diary now of places where the curries are disappointing and where they are good and where audiences have been good before,” he said. Good to know Dunstable is on to the list of revisits.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 THEATRE

The Vicar of Dibley Part 2, Little Theatre, Dunstable, October 4 to 7

The BBC’s hugely popular comedy ran for three series and nine specials. So when the Griffin Players first visited the fictitious village of Dibley four years ago directors John O’Leary and Bekka Prideaux had the unenviable task of getting nearly 14 hours into a play of less than two hours.

Subtitled The Wholly, Holy, Happy Ending, the new play picks up the story of Geraldine several years later. After so many years in Dibley, Geraldine is feeling unhappy – because having conducted countless weddings for others, she still remains depressingly single herself. However when an attractive young man arrives in the parish Geraldine is instantly smitten – and may find her true love after all.

Royalties from the show will go to Comic Relief.

Details: griffinplayers.co.uk



4 MUSIC

Monet Piano Trio, Bear Club, Luton, October 9

Luton Music’s new season continues with a concert celebrating music from Eastern Europe and

Russia. The Monte Piano Trio have performed in major concert halls such as Berliner Philharmonie, Laeiszhalle Hamburg, Alte Oper Frankfurt, Wigmore Hall, Royal Festival Hall and Covent Garden in London, Daning Theater in Shanghai and the Romanian Atheneum. Their programme will comprise Beethoven’s Piano Trio No 3, Op 1 No 3, Amy Beach’s Piano Trio, Op 150 and Dvořák’s Piano Trio in F minor, Op 65. The trio consist of Francesco Sica on violin, Claude Frochaux on cello and Irina Botan on piano.

Details: lutonmusic.org.uk



5 FAMILY THEATRE

Leaf, Hat Factory, Luton, October 6 and 7

Leaf, a new play inspired by nature and the seasons, is aimed at under-threes. Created by Tam Tam Theatre, this playful new piece tells the life story of a very special leaf. Children are invited onto the stage to play among the leaves at the end of the performance.

Details: lutonculture.com