Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

1 MUSIC

One Night of Rock, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 13

Prepare for a night of full-on, air-punching, arm-waving, foot-stomping, head-banging, chorus-singing rock anthems. Featuring the music of Bon Jovi, Queen, The Rolling Stones, Meat Loaf, Led Zeppelin, Guns n Roses, The Who, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Iron Maiden, Status Quo, Dire Straits, Jimi Hendrix, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Whitesnake, Muse, ZZ Top, Kiss and more, the production is described by promoter Michael Tayloras an all-new audio visual rock experience. One Night of Rock features non-stop, axe-wielding, powerhouse performances plus a laser show. A packed stage pays host to four singers plus multi-talented musicians. The set list ranges from Whole Lotta Love to Sweet Child of Mine, Born To Be Wild to Walk This Way, Layla to Bohemian Rhapsody, I Can’t Get No Satisfactionto Bat Out of Hell, Freebird to Eye of the Tiger, Highway to Hell to The Final Countdown.

2 MUSIC

Bucks Fizz – The Fizz, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, October 15

A history of pop music would be incomplete without The Fizz. The band were formed in the early 1980s and went on to represent the United Kingdom at the 1981 Eurovision Song Contest in Ireland – and it is part of pop music folklore that they won it in spectacular fashion. Bucks Fizz were launched to become a global phenomenon – Mike Nolan, Cheryl Baker, Jay Aston and Bobby G were household names thanks to their skirt ripping routine, and their song, Making Your Mind Up, was an instant hit, giving the group their first number 1. Bucks Fizz were far ahead of their time. A successful manufactured group in the 1980s when the music scene was evolving from new wave to New Romantics, they secured their niche, re-styling with each album and single released, earning them sales of more than 50 million records worldwide. They collected countless music industry awards including, in 1982, Best Group at BPI Rock & Pop Awards (now known as the Brit Awards), and an Ivor Novello Award, cementing their place in 80s music history and a highly successful recording career. And 35 years later, Cheryl, Mike and Jay, original Bucks Fizz members, joined by Bobby McVay, are still touring – and have even made a new album in their distinctive style.

3 FAMILY

Tales from the Shed, Hat Factory, Luton, October 14

Join Chickenshed Theatre as it brings its vibrant and interactive show to Luton Each show is informal, lively and engaging; young children are encouraged to join in, make lots of noise and help make the story happen. There will be plenty of fun, silliness, singing, dancing and

puppetry. Come along and be prepared to believe in the magic.

4 THEATRE

The Lady Boys of Bangkok, Luton Library Theatre, October 12

With more than 450 outfits outfits, The Lady Boys of Bangkok promise to flirt, tease and tempt the audience to sing their hearst out. With music from everyone from Beyonce and Rhianna to Boy George and Gloria Gaynor, sixteen of Thailand’s

Lady Boys (along with one gentleman from Lancashire) perform in a risqué cabaret show; amalgamating elements of Hollywood, Las Vegas and the great traditions of classic British music hall.

5 MUSIC

Sweeter than Roses, Mr Simpson’s Little Consort, church of St Mary the Virgin, Edlesborough, October 14

he award winning early music group Mr Simpson’s Little Consort present a fundraising performance with a programme of readings and period music about the life and times of William Shakespeare. The group promise a unique perspective on what little is known about the life of Shakespeare. Mr Simpson’s Little Consort are known for their period performances and have performed at St John’s Smith Square, the Tilford Bach Society, Claydon House, Eyam and the East Anglia Academy, and won an award at Buxton in July 2017 with their performance of Cupid and the King. They describe themselves as “a bit like Lucy Worsley, only with music”. Expect a few quotes from the great bard himself, as well as details about the eating, drinking and toiletting habits of Elizabethan London theatregoers.

Details: mrsimpsonslittleco

nsort.wordpress.com