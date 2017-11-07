Five of the best things to do in and around Luton and Dunstable in the next seven days

From top stand-up to a leading tribute to the King of Pop, there's lots going on...

1 THEATRE

Bikeology, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 8

Television presenter and best-selling author Ned Boulting promises a breakneck descent through the history of the sport, followed by a lung-bursting climb into the present day.

From the humble commuter to the winner of the Tour de France, Boulting takes an off-centre look at what it means to ride a bike, drawing on his own underwhelming adventures in the saddle to his 14 summers spent hurtling around France in pursuit of the sport’s biggest names, including Bradley Wiggins, Mark Cavendish, Chris Froome and, of course, Lance Armstrong. From the highs of the 2012 London Olympics to the lows of the Armstrong era to the delivery of mysterious packages, Ned has been in the thick of the action for the last two decades and offers unparalleled first-hand insight into the world of cycling.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Jackson Live in Concert, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, November 11

Now in its eighth year of touring, this concert show sees long-time fan and hugely-talented Ben recreate the Michael Jackson experience with his rendition of all his favourite songs. With a career spanning nearly five decades, Michael Jackson remained at the forefront of music and continues to inspire countless people across the world for generations to come. Ben’s portrayal of Jackson aims to capture the King of Pop at the height of his powers with his memorising, energetic and dynamic performance. Ben is joined on the stage by his band and dancers who work their way through all the hits. Expect renditions of hits including Thriller, Beat It and Billie Jean – plus all the signature dance moves associated so fondly with the undisputed King of Pop.

Details: grovetheatre.co.uk



3 THEATRE

Jam, Jerusalem and Murder, Caddington Village School Hall, November 9 to 11

St Andrew’s Players present this whodunnit. Be whisked away to the Woman’s Institute of the 1950s, when the friction between the females can only lead to one thing – murder. Put your sleuthing skills to the test and unearth the villain amongst the suspicious characters. The show has been written and directed by Keith Turton, with Emily Wright as musical director and Ellie Turton taking on choreography. The evening will be presented in ‘supper party’ style, with light refreshments served at your table and drinks available

at the bar throughout the show.

Details: www.standram.co.uk



4 COMEDY

Stephen K Amos, Luton Library Theatre, November 11

Uplifting stand-up comedian and broadcaster Stephen K Amos is back from his world tour and returns to Luton this weekend.

His new show, Bread and Circuses, is described as “aiming to cheer us up for a moment and to try to help us forget what a mess the world finds itself in right now”.

The title derives from ancient Rome, where the people were given cheap food and plentiful entertainment – ‘panem et circenses’ or ‘bread and circuses’ – to distract them from politics. “One of the biggest TV shows of the year is Love Island,” said Stephen. “If that’s not a major distraction technique I don’t know what is.”

Details: lutonculture.com



5 PHOTOGRAPHY

Shared History, Shared Future, Luton Central Library,

until December 13

To celebrate the 70th Anniversary of UK-Pakistan relations, Luton Culture is hosting an exhibition of photographs that capture and explore the relationship between the two nations.

As part of a campaign launched by The British High Commission in Islamabad, photo journalist Sara Farid was commissioned to take photographs that showcase the UK and Pakistan’s shared history and future. Farid’s body of work presents images of the projects run by the British Council in Punjab and Sindh, the British Council libraries in Karachi and Lahore, the Department of International Development projects in Punjab and KPK and the infrastructure which the UK has helped to build in Pakistan.

The photographs were exhibited at the Queen’s birthday party in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi and are currently making their way around the UK with the hashtag #UKPak70.

Details: lutonculture.com