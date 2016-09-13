Keep the laughter coming this autumn at the Grove Theatre

The season may be on the turn but there’s plenty to keep spirits high at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable in the next few weeks.

Rich Hall, the award-winning Montana native, renowned for his expertly crafted tirades, quick fire banter with audiences and delightful musical sequences, comes to the venue on Thursday September 22. The star of BBC 4 documentaries Rich Hall’s California Stars, Rich Hall’s You Can Go To Hell, I’m Going To Texas and Rich Hall’s Inventing the Indian is bringing his critically acclaimed grouchy, deadpan style, which has established him as a master of absurdist irony.

Rich and his virtuoso musical friends will present a mash-up of music and comedy.

Barnstormers Stand Up Comedy nights are back at the Grove Theatre, starting on Thursday September 15 at 8pm. The events feature three top comedians of the London circuit, including regulars from The Comedy Store and Jongleurs.

And Jim Davidson, one of Britain’s most controversial comedians, celebrates 40 years in showbusiness with two nights at the venue on Thursday 27 and Friday 28 October at 8pm.

Written and developed by Jim, 40 Years On is an autobiographical reflection on his career, from his breakthrough on New Faces in 1976 to winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

Ticket prices vary. For more information or to book, call 01582 60 20 80.