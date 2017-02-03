LIVE MUSIC: 60s motown and 70s disco in Luton tonight

Singing sirens The Estrellas will be bringing 60s motown and 70s disco hits to a leading Luton cabaret bar tonight.

The California Inn on Chapel Street is hosting the singers this evening from 10pm for two sets of classic pop revelry.

Bar owner Tina Haynes said: “The Estrellas amazed us the last time we hosted them at The California Inn, and we’re so excited they’re coming back to Luton.”

Appearing on stage at around 10.30pm tonight, the singing duo will perform 60s motown hits from the likes of The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, Martha & The Vandellas, Dusty Springfield, Gladys Knight, Etta James and more.

After a break, their second set will consist of 70s disco anthems from legends such as Donna Summer.

Entry to the event is £5 at the door. For further information, visit cali-bars.co.uk/whats-on/.