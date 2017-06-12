Luton gets ready to be rocked

A big, brash and energetic tribute to classic rock comes to Luton next week courtesy of the Griffin Players.

Rock of Ages is set at the tail end of the 1980s in Hollywood, where lycra, lace and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strip’s last legendary venues.

Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star and resident toilet cleaner Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing.

But the rock and roll fairy-tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall.

The show features the music of hit bands Styx, Europe, Poison, Whitesnake and more.

The Griffin Players are no strangers to rock musicals, having produced a highly acclaimed production of the Who’s Tommy several years ago.

But recreating the sounds of artists such as Europe, Whitesnake and Bon Jovi has presented the talented cast with several challenges.

Musical director James Driver said: “Just like running a marathon, singing in this particular rock style requires training and the cast having been working on special vocal exercises for months.”

Director Richard Alexander said: “The cast are really getting into the spirit of the 80’s – especially the big hair, the make-up , the tight clothes. The girls are just as excited too!”

The show runs from Thursday June 22 to Saturday June at Luton’s Library Theatre. Visit www.griffinplayers.co.uk to book.