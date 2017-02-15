Luton play shows perils of parenting

The perils of modern parenting are explored in a play coming to Luton next week.

In the Motherhood is set in a charming village where Nita and Bonnie run the PTA with brutal efficiency.

Their enterprising and sometimes shocking approach to fundraising exploits the day-to-day struggles of being a mum, with highly lucrative results.

In drops Jacs, a savvy city type who’s looking to make an impression, but this PTA doesn’t let just anyone in. Questions arise as to whether Jacs has what it takes to assume her place in the parental pecking order – or whether feathers will fly.

Despite its sharp wit and honest depictions, writer Hayler Pepler insists In the Motherhood has a positive message at its heart.

She said: “It was really important to me to write this play because I want to celebrate mums.

“I want to draw attention to the incredible job women are doing every day to raise the next generation in the face of enormous competing pressures about how we do it.”

The play was originally staged at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in November 2015, where it played to packed houses. The original cast will be reunited for the tour, with Lauren Crace as Jacs, Sarah Horner as Bonnie and Louise Mardenborough as Nita.

The play comes to the Hat Factory on Tuesday, February 21. There will be a baby-and-parent matinee at 2pm and another performance at 7.30pm. Call 01582 878100 to book.