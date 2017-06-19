Luton town centre to come alive with Imagine arts festival

A free two-day festival of spectacular outdoor arts performances takes place in Luton town centre this week.

Imagine Luton promises to be the town’s biggest ever outdoor festival and takes place on Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25, with all kinds of impressive theatre, dance and circus experiences, offering something for everyone.

Expect to stumble upon quirky theatrical characters, acrobats flying through the air,a human jukebox, a roaming New Orleans brass band, high-energy dance acts, a mysterious smoking man, stilt-walkers, fantastical mechanical cycle machines and more.

St George’s Square will come to life with a headline night-time show by Gorilla Circus, featuring daring highwire and flying trapeze feats. The festival will bring acclaimed national and international artists to Luton as well as showcasing the best of our homegrown Luton talent.

Five local companies or artists willcreate new dance and theatre performances especially, including Next Generation YouthCompany, Full House Theatre, House of Absolute, Kadam and The Basement Bunch, all involving participation from local schools and giving a platform to over 100 young people from the town.

Gavin O’Brien, chair of Luton BID, said: “Imagine Luton is set to be the town centre’s biggest ever outdoor festival. We are confident it will be a hugely successful andenjoyable experience.”

Visitwww.imagineluton.co.uk for full details.