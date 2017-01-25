Magic to make the heart melt at Dunstable show

He’s the man who made Simon Cowell believe in magic – and now internationally renowned magician Jamie Raven is heading to Dunstable.

As a runner up on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015, Jamie charmed the notoriously hard-to-please music mogul, having enchanted of millions of viewers across the country.

Jamie’s performances not only amazed the judges and his studio audiences, but his distinctive humble and charming style also captured the hearts of the UK public and others around the world.

From his opening audition to his crowd-wowing finale, the nation took Jamie to their hearts – and his combined Britai’s Got Talent performances have been viewed online more than 200 million times, making Jamie one of the most watched magicians in the world today.

Following his success on, Jamie was invited to headline the West End show The Illusionists at The Shaftesbury Theatre, London during 2015. The event broke box office records and became the most successful magic show in the history of London’s West End.

Jamie said: “Touring is always an absolutely amazing experience and this show has been the most fun I’ve ever had on the road.

“I’ve loved meeting and performing for fans all over the country, and I can’t wait to get back on that tour bus!”

He brings his UK tour, Jamie Raven Live, to the Grove Theatre on Friday February 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £21. Call 01582 60 20 80 to book.