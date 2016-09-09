Distinctions for musicians

Luton Community Music School is celebrating success after three of its musicians passed their first exams with distinction.

Josiah Adams-Thomas passed grade 1 guitar, his brother, Joel Adams-Thomas, passed debut drums and Praveen Jeyarupan passed debut guitar.

Aspiring students aged eight and over can learn how to play the keyboards, drums and guitar at Lewsey Farm Learning Centre.

Founder, Dionne Wilks, said: “This was Luton Community Music School’s first year of submitting candidates for grades and using the Rockschool syllabus, so it was an anxious time for all involved.

“We prepared the students with mock exams and provided extra free lessons to ensure they were ready and confident.

“Of the three candidates who sat exams, all passed with distinction with one attaining 99 out of 100 per cent! We cannot express how immensely proud we are of all of them.”

The music school is supported by funding from Bedfordshire and Luton Community Fund. Lessons take place on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings.

For more information and to register visit: www.lutonmusicschool.org.uk