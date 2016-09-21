Top acts coming to Luton for wide-ranging music festival

Big-name acts from around the world are coming to Luton for the Levels festival from October 7 to 9.

The event is run by Revoluton Arts and takes place across five town-centre music venues.

Claptone

Organisers say it will have the biggest mix of touring artists to hit Luton at the same time – and with stages playing everything from punk, South-Asian, metal, jazz, reggae, hip-hop and more, there is likely to be something to suit any taste.

Top of the bill are post-punk quartet and Peel Session favourites The Fall, along with legendary Jamaican music producer and reggae and dub pioneer, Lee “Scratch” Perry.

There are also big names making an appearance at the Levels After Show Parties, with the world-renowned Claptone performing and Mike Skinner of the Streets and Murkage will bringing their Tonga Balloon Party to town.

Throughout the weekend there will be a mix of talent including energetic “prog swing hop” ban Rum Buffalo and US-born soul singer, Jalen N’Gonda at The Bear Club. Joining The Fall on the Saturday are The Nightingales and Department S.

TRC headline the metal stage

Heading up the Castle metal stage will be TRC with support from No Concequence and When We Were Wolves. Bringing a South-Asian flavour to the festival are Jay Kadn and British Bangladeshi MC Mumzy Stranger.

Those looking for an mix of the hottest new talent can get along to the Pad Presents stage for London’s L.A. Salami, Tangerines and Tom Grennan fresh from his success on the latest Chase and Status single.

Local acts Ocean China, Milla Zilla, Slippy Skillz, The Ouse Valley Singles Club, Danni Nichols, The Scruff, Revellers Stellband, Tilt Back, The Allstate, The Wondersmiths, J.W. Paris, The Knockouts, Crap Crab, Dinges, Arndales, The Featherz, EasyDread, Mantrata, Bowfinger, Smokin’ Durrys and Lupo will be performing across the weekend at various venues.

This is just a taste of what is going to be happening across the three days at the Carnival Arts centre, Edge, The

Lee "Scratch" Perry

Bear Club, the Castle and Harvey’s.

Weekend festival tickets are on sale now at £30, giving access to all five venues and the choice of over 70 artists throughout the weekend.

See www.levelsfestival.com for the full line-up and more details about the festival.