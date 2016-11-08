Only Fools would miss Boycie at Luton Library Theatre

One of the nation’s best-loved comedy actors comes to Luton this weekend to share stories from his decades in showbusiness.

John Challis - best known for his role as Boycie in BBC’s Only Fools And Horses - will appear at Luton Library Theatre on Sunday December 13.

Fans can look forward to an intimate evening, during which Mr Challis will talk about his relationships with Only Fools stars like David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst. He will also discuss his work in other TV shows, like Doctor Who and Coronation Street, as well as revealing how he turned down The Beatles during the swinging sixties after they asked him to star in their film Magical Mystery Tour.

He will talk about his friendship with members of The Rolling Stones and reveal never-before-heard tales from Only Fools And Horses.

Mr Challis said: “I’m really looking forward to visiting Luton Library Theatre.

“It’s a beautiful venue and I can’t wait. Local fans have Tweeted me and told me they are looking forward to the show and it will be great to catch up with fans during a meet’n’greet after the gig.”

Mr Challis added that he was busier than ever and was presently on the road with a 30-date theatre tour. He said: “Only Fools And Boycie has been a great hit and we’ve been working our way around England and Wales with a series of shows.

“The fans really enjoy finding out what happened once the cameras stopped running. This show gives them the chance to ask a few questions of their own and then to meet me afterwards.”

Tickets cost £16. Call 01582 878100 to book.