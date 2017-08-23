Outdoor Spectacular in Luton

Revoluton Arts, in partnership with Luton Culture, delivered another free outdoor extravaganza in Luton town centre.

International artists Compagnie Off’s electro parade, Colour of Light, was enjoyed by the crowds from Market Hill on Saturday, August 12.

Compagnie Off have toured the world and brought a specially adapted version of the show to Luton, which had new scenes, music composed by Shri Shrium and over 50 performers from Luton.

The show featured dancers, huge coloured wheels, sound systems, lighting and pyrotechnics.