Panto fun for kids and adults in Luton

The tinsel may have come down and the tree may be on the compost heap but there’s still a little festive sparkle to be enjoyed over the coming weeks.

The Griffin Players will be presenting two pantomimes this month, Rapunzel – A Tangled Pantomime for families and Into The Bush the latest in its popular adult pantomimes.

Rapunzel is a traditional pantomime for children of all ages based on Grimm fairytale that inspired the hit animated Disney film Tangled. The show features all the classic panto elements – an outrageous dame, dashing young prince and an evil witch, joined by a large cast of colourful characters and a live band.

The show runs at the Library Theatre, Luton from Saturday January 14 to Sunday January 22. There will also be a relaxed performance of especially adapted to enable children on the autistic spectrum and their families to enjoy a relaxing theatrical experience on Saturday January 21 at 11am.

For bigger boys and girls, Into The Bush is packed full of traditional panto fun but with uproarious adult humour, a live band and an experienced cast of unforgettable characters.

The show tells of poor old Buttons and his continuing quest for love after being dumped by Cinderella. Rebound romances rarely work but maybe this time, with the help of a wicked witch, he will be able to find the perfect woman and live happily ever after.

The adults-only show runs from Thursday January 19 to Saturday January 28.

Visit www.griffinplayers.co.uk to book tickets to both shows.