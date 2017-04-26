Relive the magic of Dame Vera in Dunstable

Theatregoers can step back in time with a tribute to Dame Vera Lynn in Dunstable next month.

Warming the hearts of a nation and giving hope to thousands of soldiers, Vera Lynn became one of the most famous women of the Second World War years.

Now, to mark her 100th birthday, Sincerely Yours: The Vera Lynn Story comes to the Grove Theatre on Wednesday, May 10, with a show featuring many of the songs she would have sung in the dance halls, through to the blockbuster hits that propelled her to international stardom, including White Cliffs of Dover and We’ll Meet Again.

Holding it all together will be the show’s very own air raid warden and compère, Mr Braithwaite.

The star of the show is Lorrie Brown, who has been performing tributes to Dame Vera for more than 25 years – and was invited by the woman herself to meet her at her home.

Lorrie said: “It was both a dream and terrifying.

“I have performed in football stadiums to 33,000 people and sung in some of the country’s finest theatres but this was the most nervous I have ever been.

“In the end she was a perfect host. As soon as I entered the room she gave me a hug. She was just so happy that I was keeping her music alive.”

Call 01582 60 20 80 to book tickets or for more information.