Relive the magic of Michael Jackson in Dunstable

Music lovers can relive the Michael Jackson experience at in Dunstable this month.

Hit show Jackson Live is now in its sixth year of touring and coems to the Grove Theatre on Wednesday November 30.

Stepping into the shoes of the King of Pop will be life-long fan Ben Bowman.

Ben said: “He is the greatest pop star there ever was.

“I was lucky enough to see him at Wembley in 93 on his Dangerous tour. I remember being completely mesmerised. He was catapulted onto the stage by an electric springboard, and that just set the pace for one of the greatest shows I have ever seen.

“ In the past couple of years I have taken time out to see concerts by other people because you are always learning. I was lucky enough to see Stevie Wonder. I also saw Taylor Swift, people you would not necessarily think would inspire my career, but you watch these people and you learn so much, things that I can incorporate into my own stage show.”

The show features all of Jackson’s biggest hits, including Thriller, Beat It and Billie Jean.

Ben added: “Michael Jackson was the first to do the stadium-type performance, and it was like watching a superhero. It was like you were watching someone who wasn’t real. He was so incredibly fired up but also so incredibly mysterious in the way he presented himself.

“He was giving his heart and soul, which is what I have always tried to do. Absolutely everything about him was on point.”

Tickets cost £21 or £19 for concessions. Daqll 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.