Smooth and tender sounds to fill theatre in Dunstable

From the schmoozing of a smooth voice to a soulful serenade, there are plenty of tender sounds on their way to the Grove Theatre in Dunstable.

Back by popular demand, Bye Bye Baby celebrates the astonishing career of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons on Saturday February4 at 7.30pm.

The show promises to takesthe audience back in time on a musical journey through the band’s early beginnings with hits such as Beggin, Big Girls Don’t Cry and December ’63 (Oh What A Night), to a grand finale medley of more of the group’s greatest hits.

There is also a chance to join leading men from London’s West End as they mesmerise with powerhouse vocal harmony and a blend of music ranging from opera to pop, and everything in between on Saturday February 11 at 7.30pm.

Working tirelessly to dispel the myth that opera is boring, the Opera Boys are a hit worldwide for their combination of beautiful, powerful and emotional music with engaging and light-hearted entertainment.

And for a night in tribute to one of Britain’s most popular and endearing singers, join the crowd for The Matt Monro Story on Saturday March 18 at 7.30pm.

The show celebrates the life and music of the legendary ‘singer’s singer’, Matt Monro, in an evening of music and warmth, keeping the memory of his music alive.

Ticket prices vary. For more information or to book, visit the website at www.grovetheatre.co.uk or call the theatre’s box office on 01582 60 20 80.