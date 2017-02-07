Storytime at Dunstable theatre for all of the family

Entertaining storytelling promises to fire the imagination of children at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable in the next few weeks.

Families can get transported to a prehistoric place full of fun, thrills and screams when Jurassic Adventures takes to the stage on Tuesday, February 14, at 5pm. Audiences can be amazed and awed by the birth of a baby dinosaur – but need to beware of the Tyrannosaurus Rex that wants her egg back.

To celebrate the wonder of stories on World Book Day, Payne and Pearce are at the theatre on Thursday, March 2, at 10am for Dizzy’s Got Talent. Be prepared to hear some favourite fairy tales like they’ve never been heard before and explore new ways of telling the same old stories.

There’s also a chance to enjoy a classic children’s story in an all-encompassing theatre experience. With sell-out performances and hugely successful CBeebies TV adaptations, including Tortoise & the Hare, Northern Ballet present a new retelling of Goldilocks & the Three Bears.

The mischievous little girl, Goldilocks is always on the look-out for adventure, when one day her curiosity leads her to a house full of many surprises. Goldilocks & the Three Bears is an opportunity for your little ones to enjoy live ballet, music and theatre for the first time, and comes to the theatre on Friday, March 24, at 2pm and 4pm.

Ticket prices vary. Call the box office on 01582 60 20 80 or visit the Grove Theatre website at www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book or for more information.