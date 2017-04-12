Strictly star Pasha to dance the night away in Dunstable

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Pasha Kovalev brings his new show to Dunstable this month.

Pasha will be joined by dancers including special guest Anja Garnis in an evening of live singing, dance, chat and fun at the Grove Theatre on Tuesday, April 25, in Let’s Dance The Night Away.

Children from Tina’s School of Dance in Luton will perform for six minutes in the first half and six minutes in the second half, with Pasha dancing with them, introducing them to the audience and chatting with them afterwards.

Pasha arrived in the UK in 2011 as one of the professionals on the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing. His first celebrity partner was Chelsee Healey, and they soon found themselves embraced by viewers when they were runners up to the coveted title.

In 2012 he danced with Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh and was once again runner up.

In 2013 Pasha danced with Countdown presenter Rachel Riley before finally winning the trophy in 2014 with television presenter Caroline Flack. This brand new production features fresh choreography and music, following the success of his previous tours, Life Through Dance and It’s All About You.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £24 with tickets also available to meet Pasha before the show. Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.