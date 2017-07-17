Summer of fun for families in Luton

Luton has a packed summer schedule of family events across the area to keep children entertained during the holidays.

For the third year running, Lego bricks are invading Stockwood Discovery Centre, this time in the form of Brick Wonders, an exhibition that recreates amazing sights from around the world. Beginning with the seven wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition also takes in modern, natural, and historic wonders from all seven continents. From an Egyptian pyramid to the natural pyramid of the Matterhorn, the bustle of Old London Bridge to the awesome natural display of the Aurora Australis, Brick Wonders is a treat for all Lego fans.

The recently refurbished Wardown House Museum and Gallery is a beautiful place for a grand tour, but the tours this summer are by no means ordinary. Join the curious Curator and the fantastical Time Traveller as they embark on a journey bringing history to life with Theatre in the Museum performances. Whizz through time as you help them solve puzzles and reveal mysteries - you may even want to blend in by wearing period clothes.

And there’s achance to Enjoy Victorian-themed celebrations and activities at Wardown Big Summer on Saturday July 29. Watch the Punch and Judy show, challenge your family and friends to a game of giant chess, practice circus skills and play croquet on the lawn – all for free.

Visit lutonculture.com for more information on these and other activities and events around Luton.