Heroine’s story of defiance comes to Luton

She’s one of the most significant heroines in history, whose courage in the face of adversity has echoed throughout the centuries.

And now, the story of Joan of Arc is being told in unique and daring fashion in Luton.

The show, named Joan, is performed by drag king champion Lucy Jane Parkinson.

It’s a production which fuses lyrical writing and anarchic cabaret to unearth a story of courage, conviction and hope.

Playing at The Hat Factory next week, this fearless solo showexplores what it means to stand out, stand up and stand alone.

With uproarious songs, raucous fun and a political undertone, Joan takes to the stage as a gutsy gender warrior, dragging up as the men she’s defies.

The show examines what happens when a disguise soon becomes something a lot more real – and what happens when the bearer of the costume fights for who they really are.

Joan is presented by theatre company Milk in association with Derby Theatre. The Guardian has praised its “‘comic fizz, emotional ballast and cross-dressing that looks like sorcery”.

The show comes to the Hat Factory in Bute Street on Friday October 20. The performance starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 or £8 for concessions. The play is suitable for ages 14 and above. Visit www.lutonculture.com or call 01582 878100 to book.