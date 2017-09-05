Review - The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Milton Keynes Theatre

They say that you should always leave the audience wanting more and that is certainly the case with this production.

These dates for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time are the last of a very long UK tour and from the sounds of it, it might not be back any time soon.

And I am sure the demand to see the show return to the touring circuit will be high as this brilliantly inventive production by the National Theatre is packed full of emotion, humour and drama in equal measures.

It is the kind of the show which anybody looking to go into the world of theatre should see, for it gives you an idea on what can be achieved with a few props, some physical theatre and a sound track. The set, while it might look minimal on first glance is intricate and clever and I commend all the actors for remembering which bits of it to go to at various stages.

But for all the cleverness of the production and really brilliantly bold story, the whole thing would fall apart if it wasn't for the actors adding conviction of performance and heart. Emma Beattie as Christopher's mum puts on a perfectly judged performance as a parent damaged by the past yet trying to make things better and David Michaels is brilliant as the father trying to prevent everything from falling apart.

The stand out performance though is Scott Reid as Christopher. I interviewed him prior to the show and he has quite a broad Scottish accent, but not even for a split second did this come through as troubled Christopher. Many of the actors who have played this part have gone on to bigger things and suspect Scott will join the list. He's determined, vulnerable and utterly convincing.

I hope this won't be the last we see of this production, but if it is, it's been a fine and brilliant ending to a fantastic run of performances. Just do yourself a favour and go and watch this show before it ends.

The show can be seen until Saturday September 16. For tickets call the box office on 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.