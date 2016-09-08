Top drama comes from the stage to the screen at the Grove in Dunstable

There’s an added edge of controversy and drama to the Live and Encore screenings in this season at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable.

The Deep Blue Sea is a sell-out production at the National Theatre, with five star reviews and some famous faces to look out for. The heart-breaking love story by Terence Rattigan, comes to the Grove Theatre as an encore screening on Sunday September 25 at 2.30pm.

Helen McCrory plays Hester Collyer. Found by her neighbours in the aftermath of a suicide attempt, Hester’s story of a tempestuous affair with a former RAF pilot and the breakdown of her marriage to a High Court judge emerges.

The Royal Shakespeare Company presents Cymbeline, Shakespeare’s rarely performed romance of power, jealousy and a journey of love and reconciliation, broadcast live on Wednesday September 28 at 7pm. Cymbeline is a ruler of divided Britain. When Innogen, the only living heir, marries her sweetheart in secret, an enraged Cymbeline banishes them. But a powerful figure behind the throne is plotting to seize power and murder them both.

Norma is a new production of Bellini’s timeless tale by The Royal Opera House. Sung in Italian with English subtitles, Norma is an encore screening on Sunday October 2 at 2pm.

The Threepenny Opera, an encore screening from the National Theatre is a bold, anarchic and darkly comic new production of Brecht and Weill’s raucous musical on Monday October 3 at 7pm, with burlesque and ‘steampunk’ staging.

Tickets for the screenings cost £15.

Call 01582 60 20 80 or visit the website www.grovetheatre.co.uk to book.